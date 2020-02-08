Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Sells 1,939 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 8.9% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $40,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Citigroup by 15.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 74,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.61.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $78.69 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $171.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.98 and a 200-day moving average of $72.53.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

