Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Sells 69,221 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX reduced its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 643,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,221 shares during the quarter. Bausch Health Companies accounts for 4.2% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX owned 0.18% of Bausch Health Companies worth $19,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2,293.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $28.15 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.02.

BHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

