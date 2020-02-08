Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXDX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,314,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,208,000 after acquiring an additional 432,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,865,000 after buying an additional 267,704 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 48.1% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 814,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after buying an additional 264,703 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $1,032,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXDX stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.49 million, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 21.93, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,116.69% and a negative return on equity of 249.46%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

