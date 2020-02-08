ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock Position Decreased by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its position in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,075,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,377 shares during the quarter. ACI Worldwide comprises 1.2% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.93% of ACI Worldwide worth $40,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 40.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,609,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,735,000 after acquiring an additional 745,308 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,211,000 after acquiring an additional 22,973 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,447,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,824,000 after acquiring an additional 267,962 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.1% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,668,000 after acquiring an additional 22,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 443,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,043 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.58. The stock had a trading volume of 301,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,912. ACI Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.54. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.33.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $354.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.07 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

