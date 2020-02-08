Actinium (ACM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,552.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0274 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. In the last week, Actinium has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a total market cap of $491,824.00 and approximately $4,552.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00047734 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 17,964,050 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

