Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.44.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $62.84. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average is $54.50.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

