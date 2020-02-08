Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Earns News Impact Score of 2.00

News stories about Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Activision Blizzard earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Activision Blizzard’s ranking:

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $61.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,919,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,042,397. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $62.84.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America set a $62.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

