Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ATVI. Barclays set a $63.00 price target on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.56.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $62.84. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average of $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

