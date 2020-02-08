Acute Angle Cloud Price Up 218.8% Over Last Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 218.8% higher against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $696,020.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, OKEx, HADAX and CoinTiger.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,835.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.70 or 0.02271416 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.04 or 0.04518913 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.06 or 0.00782418 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.49 or 0.00817519 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00118431 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009479 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00026403 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.45 or 0.00705395 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, HADAX, BiteBTC, LBank and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.