ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Has $67.23 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,736 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 8.0% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $67,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $741,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,479.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,416.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,286.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,020.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.65 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.