Addenda Capital Inc. Acquires 2,767 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 244,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 19,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 122,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 14,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

NYSE JPM opened at $137.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.49. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

