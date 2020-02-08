AdEx Trading Up 15.6% This Week (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, AdEx has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Liqui. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $8.81 million and approximately $319,221.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AdEx alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.75 or 0.03425543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00223165 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00129943 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx’s launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Huobi, Bittrex, Gatecoin, Upbit, Binance and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.