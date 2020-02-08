Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Trimmed by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,795 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.6% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.28.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $366.09. 2,089,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,407. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.02, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $249.10 and a twelve month high of $374.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

