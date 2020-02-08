Adshares (ADS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,831.00

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Adshares token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Mercatox. Adshares has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $7,831.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Adshares Token Profile

Adshares’ launch date was July 7th, 2017. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,841,363 tokens. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

Adshares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

