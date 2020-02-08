Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Several analysts recently commented on ADVM shares. BidaskClub cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

