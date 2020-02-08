Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 54,522 Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 389,442.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,522 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGLB opened at $68.57 on Friday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $57.46 and a 52-week high of $69.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.2082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

