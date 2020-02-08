Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 7,261 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $75.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.29. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $77.74.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.