Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 20,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

BATS:ITA opened at $237.35 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.15 and its 200 day moving average is $224.12.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.