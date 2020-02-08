Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 321.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 901.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

IDU stock opened at $171.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.71. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $140.18 and a 1-year high of $173.26.

iShares US Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

