Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,296 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 21,911.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 638,271 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1,438.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $143,801,000 after purchasing an additional 571,420 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 54.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $176,143,000 after purchasing an additional 358,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,290,273,000 after purchasing an additional 336,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NVIDIA by 32.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,152,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $200,555,000 after purchasing an additional 284,263 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.96.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $251.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.45. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $259.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,179.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

