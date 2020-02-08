Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UTX. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 56,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the third quarter valued at $279,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UTX opened at $156.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $120.22 and a 52-week high of $157.86. The firm has a market cap of $134.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.25 and its 200 day moving average is $141.63.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Several analysts have issued reports on UTX shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen started coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.40.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

