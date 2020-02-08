Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 580 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,029 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP stock opened at $183.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.99. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.09 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.