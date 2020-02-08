Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 7,867 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,376 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.4% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,081,000 after acquiring an additional 40,161 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $22,738,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 349.5% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 33,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 404,182 shares of company stock valued at $30,121,266. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $71.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average of $67.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.