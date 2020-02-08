Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 7,910 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 623,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $22,322,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $562,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $45,295,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 120,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $6,232,491.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $5,681,893.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,103,470 shares of company stock worth $34,102,413 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BX opened at $62.76 on Friday. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $32.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.58. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

