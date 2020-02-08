Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 1.27% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 489.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 18,980 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,490,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $187.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.64 and its 200-day moving average is $179.84. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $162.09 and a 1 year high of $194.49.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Core Index Fund (the Core Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.