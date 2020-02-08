Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIS opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.22. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.61.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

