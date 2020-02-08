Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 94.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,837 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EEM opened at $43.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.72 and a 1-year high of $46.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

