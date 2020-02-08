Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,231 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 220,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $10,060,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 15,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $736,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,193.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 913,462 shares of company stock worth $43,455,356 in the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average is $43.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.