Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10,270.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at about $469,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 63,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $32.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

