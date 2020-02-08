Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 111.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,729 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,551,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,436,000 after buying an additional 20,602 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,263,000 after buying an additional 341,086 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 497,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,434,000 after buying an additional 55,198 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 432,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,262,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 328,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,114,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $48.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.17. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $50.03.

