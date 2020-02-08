Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.90 Million Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 538.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.36.

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $214.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $159.08 and a 12-month high of $217.42.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

