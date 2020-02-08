Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.25 Million Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.4% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 78,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $21.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.81. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.51.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.97 per share, with a total value of $5,991,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 242,779,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,306,535.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 59,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 859,624 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,827 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

