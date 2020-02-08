Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 789,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,254,000 after buying an additional 195,535 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,586,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $58.43 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $50.66 and a 12 month high of $59.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.40.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

