Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 110.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,371 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,949.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,084,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,231,000 after buying an additional 10,543,933 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,663,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,732,000 after purchasing an additional 106,673 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 888.2% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 899,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 808,598 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 853,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 602,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $99.03 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.74 and a 12 month high of $99.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.34.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.