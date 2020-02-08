Advisory Services Network LLC Has $4.10 Million Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.15% of Main Street Capital worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 78,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 704,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,367,000 after buying an additional 60,993 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.03. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $36.70 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Main Street Capital had a net margin of 50.85% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Main Street Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

