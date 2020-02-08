Advisory Services Network LLC Has $4.21 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 131.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,016 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,663,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,010,000 after buying an additional 803,572 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,762,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,490,000 after buying an additional 322,840 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,212,000 after buying an additional 685,789 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,203,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,409,000 after buying an additional 198,328 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,129,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,855,000 after purchasing an additional 98,813 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $115.49 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.45 and a fifty-two week high of $115.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2151 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

