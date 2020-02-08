Advisory Services Network LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,545 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 859,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 227,338 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $23,186,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,495,000 after purchasing an additional 143,033 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 351,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 301,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62,254 shares in the last quarter.

ISTB opened at $50.64 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $50.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average is $50.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

