Advisory Services Network LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,738 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 122,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NEAR stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%.

