Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 149.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,686 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 2.14% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 109.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $424,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $31.78 and a 52 week high of $38.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.78.

