Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 207.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 46,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGV stock opened at $256.84 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.01.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

