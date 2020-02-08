Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,854 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHH. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,572.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 266.1% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $46.91 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average is $46.31.

