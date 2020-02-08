Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $1,928,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $54.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.23. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

