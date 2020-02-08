Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 115.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,977 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.79% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FENY. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 472.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 25,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 32,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $14.25 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69.

