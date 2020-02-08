Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.6% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,531,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,677,000 after buying an additional 339,600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 43.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,188,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 658,385 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,093,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,324,000 after buying an additional 211,262 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,330,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,983,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,103,000 after buying an additional 565,125 shares during the last quarter. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPM stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 726.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of -0.03.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. TheStreet raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

