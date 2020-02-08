Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 94.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,449 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,646 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,827,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,029 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,614,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,986,000 after acquiring an additional 469,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,620,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $66.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 45.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

