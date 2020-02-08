Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.53% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

SPGP opened at $63.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $64.73.

