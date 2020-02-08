Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 1,165 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 38,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $87.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.30. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.94 and a 52-week high of $89.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

