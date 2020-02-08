Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 13,333 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,927 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after buying an additional 8,635,296 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,403,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $823,703,000 after buying an additional 317,246 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $726,936,000 after buying an additional 951,833 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,419,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $603,496,000 after buying an additional 228,250 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,620,000 after buying an additional 1,039,071 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.74 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average is $44.61. The company has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

