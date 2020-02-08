Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 8,331 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,922.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 19,513 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,042.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $194.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.83 and its 200 day moving average is $178.96. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $159.00 and a twelve month high of $197.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

