Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paypal by 51.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Paypal in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $118.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $122.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.57.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Paypal in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

